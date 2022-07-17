New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,901 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,155 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 896,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

