New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $53.01 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

