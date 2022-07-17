New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

