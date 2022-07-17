New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
EnPro Industries stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.
EnPro Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
EnPro Industries Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.