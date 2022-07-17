New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $480,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

