New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Adient by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,478,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,490,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in Adient by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

ADNT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

