New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,077 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

