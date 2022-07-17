New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,652,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,814,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

