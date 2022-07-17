New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,267 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 171,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

