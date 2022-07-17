New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

