New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

