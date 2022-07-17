New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,865. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.