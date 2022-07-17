New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

