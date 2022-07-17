New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

NBIX stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

