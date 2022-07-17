New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

