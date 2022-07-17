New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

