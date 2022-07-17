New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,985 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

