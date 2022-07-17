New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

