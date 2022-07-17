New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.72 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

