New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

