New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 156,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

