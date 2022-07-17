New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.