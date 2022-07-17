New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.89 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.