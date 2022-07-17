New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

