New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.76.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.