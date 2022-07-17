New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.42 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

