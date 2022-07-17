New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

