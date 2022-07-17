New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.