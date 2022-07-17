New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 34.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

