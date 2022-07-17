New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.07 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

