New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 675.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

