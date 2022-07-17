New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 62.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Natural Foods by 45.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

