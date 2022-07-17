New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brink’s Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

BCO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

