New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,476 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

