New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 18,972 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 182,176 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.