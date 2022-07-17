New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

