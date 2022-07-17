New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

