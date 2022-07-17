New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HI stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

