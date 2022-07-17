New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,137,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,607,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

