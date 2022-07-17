New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.