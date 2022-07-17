New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $11,141,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $106.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

