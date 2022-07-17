New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,880,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after buying an additional 164,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

