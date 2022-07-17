New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,228 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $267.32 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day moving average of $343.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,076,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

