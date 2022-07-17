New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

