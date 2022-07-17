New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

