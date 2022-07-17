New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EnerSys by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

