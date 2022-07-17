New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

