New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,226 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $125.04 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Cowen dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

