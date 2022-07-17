New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 394 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

