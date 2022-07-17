New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

