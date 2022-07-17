New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

